Grizzlies rally from deep hole to beat Warriors in OT

The Memphis Grizzlies completed a dramatic comeback with a dominating overtime performance Friday to beat the two time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors for the second time this season.



Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph combined for four baskets on Memphis' first four possessions of overtime as the Grizzlies rallied from a 24 point deficit in the third quarter to win 128-119 .



Mike Conley nailed a clutch jump shot with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the score for the Grizzlies who were also down by 18 points with 7:47 left in the fourth.



The Grizzlies, who outscored the Warriors 32-13 in the fourth quarter, dominated the overtime, using the four hoops by Gasol and Randolph to build a lead they never relinquished.

...