Defending champions Cleveland acquire sharp-shooter Korver

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the trade to acquire guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, giving the defending NBA champions another premier shooter.



The 6-foot-7, 212-pound Korver played in 32 games (21 starts) for the Hawks this season with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes.



Korver, 35, spent the last four-plus seasons with the Hawks and currently ranks first on the team's all-time free-throw percentage list at .887 (329 of 371) and third on the club's all-time 3-point field-goals made chart with 818 triples.



Cavs star LeBron James expects Korver will increase his 49-percent mark on wide-open 3s in Cleveland.



Korver has hit 100 threes or more 11 times in his career, including each of the last six seasons.

