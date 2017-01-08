Westbrook's 17th triple-double leads Thunder win

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook notched his 17th triple-double of the season Saturday, leading the Thunder to a 121-106 home win over the Denver Nuggets.



Westbrook, who leads the NBA in scoring and is averaging a triple-double, produced 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists in the 54th triple-double of his career.



Oklahoma City's Kiwi center Steven Adams added 16 points and four blocked shots for a Thunder team that out-scored the Nuggets in the paint 56-48 .



Bertans, who has averaged 2.6 points in 9.6 minutes per game, scored eight points in a crucial stretch late in the third quarter that saw the Spurs break out of a 60-60 tie to take a 73-64 lead into the fourth period.



Another big night for Chicago's Jimmy Butler helped the Bulls erase a 19-point deficit in a 123-118 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors.

...