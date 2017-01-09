Thunder beat Nuggets, Bulls down Raptors in OT

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 in the NBA Saturday night.



The Thunder improved to 32-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple-double.



DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 36 points, and Kyle Lowry added 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.



Derrick Favors scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth, and Gobert finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as the Jazz rallied from 11 points down to start the final quarter.



Zach LaVine had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves.



Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points, and the Pacers won their fifth straight.

...