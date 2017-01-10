Grizzlies hold off Jazz, Warriors rebound from loss

Guard Mike Conley finished with 19 points and nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies managed to hold off a fourth quarter rally from the Utah Jazz for an 88-79 NBA win Sunday.



Forward Zach Randolph came off the Grizzlies' bench in front of a crowd of 16,100 at the FedExForum to post a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.



In Sacramento, the Golden State Warriors, who lost to the Grizzlies a day earlier, overcame a lackluster first half Sunday to avoid back-to-back losses with a 117-106 win over the Sacramento Kings.



Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 80 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 20-point third-quarter lead but held on to defeat the host Phoenix Suns 120-116 .

...