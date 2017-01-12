Harden plays down MVP talk after latest triple, Cavs downed

Houston star James Harden played down talk of being this season's NBA MVP after his latest high-scoring triple-double Tuesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers stumbled to defeat against Utah. Harden, one of several players excelling in a high-scoring season across the league, finished with 40 amazing points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as Houston improved to 31-9 with a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets.



Kevin Durant topscored for the Warriors with 28 points while Steph Curry had a relatively quiet night with 24 points.



In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan poured on 41 points as the Raptors snapped their two-game losing streak with a 114-106 victory over the Boston Celtics.



DeRozan's masterclass was backed by a stalwart display from center Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 23 rebounds and 18 points.

