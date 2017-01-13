Leonard scores 31 as Spurs thrash slumping Lakers

Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points in just three quarters as the San Antonio Spurs dominated in every facet of play Thursday with a emphatic 134-94 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers.



San Antonio's 134 points were a season high, as were the 72 points scored by the Spurs in the first half and the overall margin of victory of 40 points.



Pau Gasol added 22 points for San Antonio, while LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker added 13 each, all in just three quarters of the lopsided game.



All 13 players who took the floor for San Antonio scored, and the Spurs (31-8) outshot Los Angeles 60 percent to 41 percent.

