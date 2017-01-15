Clippers get their revenge, Suns rally past Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers avenged a Christmas Day loss with a 113-97 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers in Saturday's rematch at Staples Center arena.



The Lakers beat the undermanned Clippers 111-102 three weeks ago as injuries forced Chris Paul, JJ Redick and Blake Griffin to watch from the sidelines.



It was one of just two wins the Lakers had in the month of December and it halted the Clippers' 11-game win streak.



Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had a double-double by halftime (12 points and 10 rebounds) on his way to finishing with a game-high 24 points and 21 rebounds.



After a slow shooting start, Paul tallied 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers.

...