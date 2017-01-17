Warriors humble Cavaliers 126-91

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-91 Monday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the reigning NBA champions.



In the season's second meeting between the teams that dueled in the past two NBA championship series, the Warriors started fast and never let up.



The Warriors hadn't beaten the Cavaliers since game four of last June's finals.



The Warriors scored 78 points in the first half, building their lead to as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.



Kevin Durant scored 21 points and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry had 20 to go with 11 assists.



In their 13th win of the season by 20 points or more, Golden State connected on 50.5 percent of their shots from the field and shared 37 assists.



James led the Cavs with 20 points but missed 12 of his 18 attempts.

