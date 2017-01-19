Miami beat Rockets, Raptors defeat Nets

Summary
Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists while Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench as the Miami Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 Tuesday night.
Hassan Whiteside finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets (32-12), his 13th triple-double of the season.
Brook Lopez had 28 points for the Nets.
Butler finished with 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who had won two in a row.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 14 assists.
...