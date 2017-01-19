Rampant Durant helps Warriors silence Thunder

Kevin Durant terrorized his former team for the second straight time Wednesday, pouring in a season-high 40 points in the Golden State Warriors' 121-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Durant, who left the Thunder as a free agent in the off-season and dropped 39 points on them in November, contributed 13 points to a third-quarter flurry as the Warriors (36-6) exploded into a 93-78 lead after having been tied at 56-56 at halftime.



Westbrook totaled 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, but he also was harassed into 8-for-23 shooting and 10 turnovers.

...