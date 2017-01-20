Leonard, Murray power Spurs past Nuggets

All-star game starter Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added a career-high 24 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-104 Thursday.



Leonard, who earlier in the day was named an NBA all-star starter for the second straight year, posted his fifth consecutive game with at least 30 points while Murray, 20, becomes the youngest player in franchise history to score 24 or more points in a game.



The win could prove costly for the Spurs. Thirty minutes before tipoff, the Spurs announced that point guard Tony Parker would miss the game because of left foot pain.



The Spurs also got 14 points from Manu Ginobili and 10 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, who added six assists.



The Spurs led 59-58 at the half as Leonard scored 13 points and Murray added 10 .



Wall's two free throws with 32 seconds to play gave Washington a 111-110 lead after Derrick Rose had given the Knicks a 110-109 lead with 48 seconds left.

