Westbrook snubbed for Curry, Harden as All-Star starter

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, averaging a triple double, was snubbed for a Western Conference starting spot in next month's NBA All-Star Game in voting announced Thursday by the league.



Thunder guard Westbrook leads the NBA with 30.6 points a game, ranks second with 10.4 assists a game and pulls down 10.6 rebounds a contest as he tries to become only the second player to average a triple double for an entire campaign after Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.



Curry and Harden with 1.77 million were more popular with fans than Westbrook with 1.57 million.



Harden makes his fifth All-Star appearance while Curry, the two-time reigning NBA MVP, and Davis are in the All-Star Game for the fourth time and Leonard, the two-time reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, starts for the second year in a row.



All-Star reserve players, selected by NBA coaches and almost certain to include Westbrook, will be announced on Jan. 26 .

