Popovich pops off at 'racist' Trump

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich took aim at Donald Trump Saturday, devoting nearly half of his pre-game news conference to describing his contempt for the newly sworn-in American President.



Popovich, 67, called Trump a bully, chastised his top advisers and praised Saturday's protests defending the rights of women on Trump's first day in office.



Popovich was speaking on a day that more than one million people protested Trump's presidency by marching in North America and across the world at a series of women's rallies.



Popovich said he worries about the effect a Trump presidency will have on young Americans.

...