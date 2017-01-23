Morris powers Pistons, Spurs slip past Cavs in overtime

Kawhi Leonard finished off a dunk in the final seconds of overtime, capping a career high 41-point performance as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-115 Saturday.



James won the tip, but the ball started to go out of bounds when Kevin Love saved it. But his no-look toss behind his back went straight to a surprised Leonard who sprinted to the other end for a dunk and the clinching basket with four seconds left.



Leonard surpassed 30 points for the sixth straight game, while LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the short-handed Spurs.



David Lee scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while starting in place of injured Pau Gasol.



Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists and Tobias Harris supplied 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Pistons, who have won three straight.

