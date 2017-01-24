Warriors stunned by Heat, Cavs tumble to Pelicans

Dion Waiters scored a last-gasp three-pointer as the Miami Heat stunned the Golden State Warriors 105-102 Monday to snap the NBA pace-setters' seven-game win streak.



The Heat were made to sweat for the victory, and came within a whisker of surrendering the initiative after the Warriors put together a 12-3 scoring run to go within one point with just over 21 seconds left.



The Heat improved to 15-30 with the win while the Warriors fell to 38-7 .



Elsewhere Monday, Russell Westbrook delivered a jumper with 1.4 seconds left on the clock -- and his incredible 22nd triple-double of the season -- as the Oklahoma City Thunder shaded the Utah Jazz 97-95 in Salt Lake City.



Westbrook finished with 38 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

...