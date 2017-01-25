Aldridge spurs San Antonio past Raptors

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-106 Tuesday to stay on the heels of the Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Conference.



Aldridge, who also grabbed seven rebounds and two assists, led the scoring as the Spurs notched their fifth win on the trot to improve to 36-9, two games behind the Warriors (38-7).



The Raptors meanwhile were unable to punish a Spurs turnover with 45 seconds left before Aldridge scored two key free throws to help get San Antonio over the line.



The Clippers points came via Jamal Crawford with 27, and J.J. Redick with 22 .



Griffin scored 12 points and finished with 11 rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Jordan added 10 points and 20 rebounds.



Wall finished Tuesday's game with 27 points to extend Washington's home winning streak to 14 games.

...