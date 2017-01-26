Spurs beat Raptors while 76ers defeat Clippers

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points while Patty Mills added 18 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.



Without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the Spurs completed a season sweep of the Raptors following a 110-82 home victory earlier this month.



Kyle Lowry had 30 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 21 for the Raptors, who have lost four in a row for the first time since March 4-10, 2015 .



John Wall added 27 points and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.

...