Cavs still searching after loss to Kings, Warriors bounce back

The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles continued with an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday as the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets.



Not even a second straight triple-double from superstar LeBron James could lift the Cavs, who fell 116-112 and have lost their last three games and six of their last eight.



After Aaron Afflalo's three-pointer with 30.8 seconds left in overtime put Sacramento up 115-112, James missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and Kings star DeMarcus Cousins capped the scoring with a free-throw with five seconds to play.



Cousins scored a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Kings.



James scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists in defeat.



Led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, the Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Hornets 113-103 in Charlotte.

