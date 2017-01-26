Wade, Butler call out Bulls teammates after latest defeat

Chicago Bulls stars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler blasted their teammates in the wake of an embarrassing home loss on Wednesday that saw the Atlanta Hawks erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 119-114 triumph.



Butler scored 40 points and Wade added 33, but their efforts went for nothing as the Bulls collapsed down the stretch.



The Bulls, winners of six NBA titles in the 1990s era of league legend Michael Jordan, have not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2011 .

