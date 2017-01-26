Cavs slump sparks drama for NBA champions

The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers once again find themselves involved in a mid-season soap opera and coach Tyronn Lue, trying to get his slumping squad back on track, could do without it.



ESPN.com's report on Thursday claiming James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert were at odds over payroll spending followed reports that the team had nixed a New York Knicks proposal to send Carmelo Anthony to Cleveland in a trade.



James notched his second triple-double in as many games on Wednesday but the Cavs fell 116-112 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland.



After an upset loss to New Orleans on Monday, James – who had already expressed his opinion that the team needs to add a backup "playmaker" to the mix – indicated that foot-dragging on that matter might mean team leadership isn't committed to roster moves needed to retain the title.

...