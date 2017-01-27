Thunder top Mavs, frustrated Kanter breaks arm

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-98 late Thursday, but the victory proved costly as Thunder forward Enes Kanter broke his right arm after losing his cool.



Russell Westbrook scored 45 points, Victor Oladipo scored 17 points while Steven Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder.



Justin Anderson came off the bench to post 17 points for Dallas, who played without four of their top six players including Dirk Nowitzki, Deron Williams and Wesley Matthews.



The 6-foot-11 center entered the game averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.



Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the season.



George Hill added 12 points and Rudy Gobert finished with nine points, 13 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots for the Jazz.

