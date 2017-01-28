Harden making habit of triple double nights

James Harden became the first player in history with multiple 50-point triple doubles in a season, scoring 51 points in the Houston Rockets 123-118 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday.



Harden also tallied 13 assists and 13 rebounds as he posted his 14th triple double of the season and the 18th time he has accumulated over 30 points and 10 assists.



It might be hard for others to notice when he has an off night, but not Harden.



Sixers coach Brett Brown said his players were hesitant to double-team Harden and leave the Rockets' many three-point shooters open.



Harden notched 17 of his points in the final 8:19, after 76er rookie Joel Embiid scored 11 points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that helped Philadelphia cut a 12-point deficit to five points.



Harden also scored 19 points in the third quarter.

...