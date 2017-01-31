Hawks soar in OT epic, Lebron reaches milestone

The Atlanta Hawks edged the New York Knicks in an unexpected NBA epic Sunday, emerging after four overtimes and almost four hours with a 142-139 victory.



Millsap added 19 rebounds and seven assists in 60.07 minutes on the floor, and said he was determined not to come out of the contest.



Four Knicks players fouled out, including Anthony.



After the Hawks' Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds left, New York's Courtney Lee missed two 3-pointers in the final eight seconds.



There were no surprises in Cleveland, where Lebron James became the first player to score 20,000 points in a Cavaliers jersey with 25 in a 107-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



The reigning champion Cavaliers withstood Russell Westbrook's 24th triple-double of the season, with the Thunder star notching 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists despite connecting on just seven of 26 shots.

...