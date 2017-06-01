Cavs repeat, Warriors dynasty at stake in Finals

LeBron James has the Cleveland poised for a championship repeat in his seventh consecutive NBA Finals while Kevin Durant has sparked a historic Golden State playoff run in search of his first title.



The epic squads collide in an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Finals starting Thursday at Oakland, with the host Warriors an oddsmakers favorite in the hotly anticipated best-of-seven showdown against a Cleveland team that made the greatest comeback in Finals history to defeat them a year ago.



The Warriors spoiled James' fairy-tale return to Cleveland from Miami by downing an injury-hit Cavaliers squad for the 2015 crown, their first in 40 years.



Not since the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s has the NBA seen a rivalry so intense, this one involving seven of the past eight NBA Most Valuable Player award winners in James with four, Curry with two and Durant with one.

...