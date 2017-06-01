Five things to look out for in the NBA Finals

OAKLAND: Five things to notice in the NBA Finals, the league's best-of-seven championship final, which starts Thursday: Historic Finals



Durant-James rivalry sparksLeBron James had not won an NBA title when he and Kevin Durant first collided in an NBA Finals.



James averaged 28.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists in the NBA Finals that year.



LeBron James ranks seventh among all scorers in NBA Finals history with 1,079 career points, needing 98 points to pass Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time list, which would put him behind only Jerry West (1,679) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317). James passed Jordan as the top playoff scorer in NBA history last week.



James is a three-time NBA Finals MVP, with Jordan at six the only player to win the award more often.



Korver, in the top five among all-time NBA regular-season 3-point shotmakers, is one of only two active NBA players from the second round of the NBA Draft, the other being Golden State's Pachulia.

