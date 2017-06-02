Warriors smash Cavaliers in NBA Finals opener

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points and Stephen Curry hit six three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a lopsided 113-91 win in the first game of the NBA Finals Thursday.



The highly-anticipated meeting between the defending champion Cavaliers and the top-seeded Warriors did not disappoint initially, with sensational dunks by LeBron James and Durant during a see-sawing first quarter.



The Warriors, who had not played in nine days, were rusty at the outset, missing shots close to the basket and looking anxious when they had possession.



The Warriors, meanwhile, committed just four, tying the record for the fewest in a Finals game.



The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said.



When asked what was different about the Warriors compared to their two previous Finals, James was succinct.

