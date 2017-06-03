Durant powers Warriors rout over Cavs

Golden State's Kevin Durant scored 38 points and sparked a smothering defense that powered the unbeaten Warriors over defending champions Cleveland 113-91 in Thursday's opening game of the NBA Finals.



Durant, seeking his first NBA crown after leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State last July, hit 14-of-26 from the floor and added eight rebounds and eight assists, his early domination including six first-half dunks, more than in any prior full playoff game.



Durant's defensive work helped frustrate Cleveland star LeBron James, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds and eight assists in the first game of his seventh consecutive finals.



Golden State had 11 first-half dunks in all, the most of any team in any Finals half in 20 years, Durant leading the way.



Golden State's Stephen Curry, who had 28 points and 10 assists, sparkled in the third quarter, his two 3-pointers capping a 13-0 run to start the second half that produced a 73-52 lead.



Kyrie Irving added 24 points for Cleveland while Kevin Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds for the Cavs, who outrebounded the Warriors 59-50 .

...