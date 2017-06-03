James says stopping Durant will be tough

The Cleveland Cavaliers methodically planned for the Golden State Warriors' high-octane attack but after suffering a crushing loss in Game One of the NBA Finals LeBron James said simulating their offense is impossible.



Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two finals with, this version is more dangerous given the offseason addition of four-time NBA scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant.



Durant, playing in his first finals since 2012 when his former Oklahoma City team lost to Miami, scored 38 points in his return to the NBA's championship series and also stood his ground admirably while defending James.

...