Unbeaten Warriors living up to ‘Superteam’ label

Two wins from completing the first unbeaten playoff championship run in NBA history, the Golden State Warriors are realizing the "Superteam" expectations they shouldered since signing Kevin Durant last July.



Golden State became the first club in NBA history to win 14 consecutive playoff games and the Warriors could be in the early years of a dynasty run to match legendary Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers teams.



The Warriors won their first title in 40 years in 2015, downing an injury-hit Cleveland squad, and won a record 73 regular-season games the following campaign.



The Warriors answered by signing former Most Valuable Player Durant, adding a powerful forward to 3-point sharpshooters Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, and top rebounder Draymond Green.



Durant has taken a great team and perhaps made it one for the ages.

...