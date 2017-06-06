Cavs ignore last year’s comeback after another 0-2 hole

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.



Durant leads all players with 71 points the first two games – six more than the player he replaced in the lineup, Harrison Barnes, scored in seven games a year ago.



Durant's scoring has taken pressure off Stephen Curry and allowed the Warriors to withstand Cleveland runs so well that they haven't trailed after the first quarter in either game.



The Cavs began to turn things around last year after being outscored by 48 points in the first two losses in Oakland – seven more than this year. They split the two games at home before reeling off three straight wins to become the fourth team to win the title after losing the first two games.



What was so discouraging for the Cavs is that they played better in Game 2 but the result didn't really change.



The offense picked up thanks to 27 points from Kevin Love and the Cavs scored 22 more points than in the opener in a faster-paced game, but that also helped the Warriors improve their shooting from 43 percent to 52 percent as Cleveland had a weaker defensive on the floor.

