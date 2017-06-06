Kerr’s return adds gloss to big win for Warriors

Golden State coach Steve Kerr shook off a long-term back ailment to return to the bench and help his Warriors win a record 14th straight postseason contest with a 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday.



Kerr has been sidelined by persistent back pain since April. He has attended team meetings but watched all but three playoff games from the locker room as his team swatted aside Portland, Utah and San Antonio.



Despite rumors of his return swirling around Warriors practice Saturday, Kerr's status remained a mystery until just hours before Game 2 .



Kerr initially hurt his back during the 2015 NBA championship series.

