English clubs plot to splash the cash in summer spectacle

With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice – speculation on the transfer market.



There is much to mull over with England's 20 top-flight clubs heading towards breaking their own spending record of 1.17 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in last year's window when a cool 155 million pounds changed hands on a frantic final day.



In manager Jose Mourinho's first summer at the club, United invested 145 million pounds in new talent, including a world-record 89 million on France midfielder Paul Pogba.



Promoted Newcastle United appear ready to pay 15 million pounds for full-back Kieran Gibbs, who is struggling to hold down a place in the Arsenal defense.

...