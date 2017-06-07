Cavaliers seek answers as Warriors eye perfect title run

The Warriors, on an NBA record 14-game playoff win streak, lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven championship series entering Wednesday's Game 3 at Cleveland.



Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Golden State last July in hopes of winning his first NBA crown, had LeBron-like numbers – 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and three steals – in a 132-113 romp Sunday in Game 2 .



The Cavaliers forced 20 turnovers compared to a finals record-tying four in Game 1, for all the good it did them.



The Cavaliers had been 12-1 in the playoffs this year until facing the Warriors.



Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, who had 19 points in Game 2, needs one of his best games to help counteract the Warriors' production.



The Warriors have dominated the third quarter in both games and built a big lead the Cavaliers could not threaten, a script Irving said the Cavs must rewrite to win.



Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said a full 48 minutes of defensive focus will be needed to contain the Warriors.

