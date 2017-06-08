Warriors top Cavaliers to move one win from perfection

The Golden State Warriors rallied late for a 118-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to grab a commanding 3-0 NBA Finals lead and move within one game of postseason perfection.



Cleveland had looked like they might prevail when they were ahead by six points with three minutes to play but Kevin Durant led the Warriors on an impressive 11-0 run to close out the game.



Durant scored a team-high 31 points for the Warriors, who will get a chance on Friday in Cleveland to become the first team to go unbeaten all the way to a title.



The four-times MVP laid on the floor several seconds before being helped up and made a driving layup shortly after.

