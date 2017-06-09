Warriors set to claim best ever title

One victory left for the Golden State Warriors to claim another title.



Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors will be able to make that boast if they win Friday to complete the most impressive postseason run in major sports history.



They moved to the brink of that with a 118-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors are 15-0 and can finish off the NBA's first perfect postseason with a victory here in Game 4 .



Golden State's only competition is with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and other great teams from the past.



None won as dominantly as this team, which has four versatile All-Stars – including two former league MVPs – in their prime.



Jordan's first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2 .



That's mostly because of Durant, the former NBA MVP who signed with the Warriors in July.

...