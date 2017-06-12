Intensity grows as Warriors on the brink, Cavs on edge

Emotions are running high in the NBA Finals, with superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant exchanging heated words while Golden State and Cleveland are locked in a familiar tension-packed position.



The Warriors lead defending champions Cleveland 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and can capture their second crown in three years by winning Monday before a home crowd.



But the Cavaliers staved off elimination by ripping Golden State 137-116 in Game 4, sinking a record 24 3-pointers and scoring the most points in any half (86) or quarter (49) in Finals history.



Both sides know the history, the Warriors squandering a 3-1 series lead last year as the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in Finals history to win Cleveland's first major sports title in 52 years.



James and Durant received technical fouls in the third quarter after yelling at each other, two of seven technicals issued in the game, five in a raucous third quarter.



James, in his seventh consecutive Finals, has won at least one road game in 29 consecutive playoff series, but for the streak to continue, the Cavs must win Monday.

...