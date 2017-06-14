LeBron’s title window may have been shut by Warriors

LeBron James may be the game's greatest player but the manner in which his Cleveland Cavaliers were dispatched in the NBA Finals Monday may have signaled that his championship window has been slammed shut.



Barring a major shakeup to James' supporting cast or a move to another team, the three-time NBA champion may never find a way to solve a Golden State Warriors squad that just dominated the playoffs like no team ever before.



James can hardly leave a game for fear of his team falling apart while he rests.



Either way, the future of James in Cleveland will once again hang over the game's greatest player.



James was also asked how he views the Warriors when he considers his future in the NBA.

...