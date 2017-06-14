Durant vindicates decision to join Warriors with Finals win

Kevin Durant was criticized by many for joining an already-stacked Golden State Warriors team last July but it is hard to question the move after watching how seamlessly he fit in with the NBA's newest super team.



Durant was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals Monday after claiming an elusive NBA championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Durant was once again the best player on the floor for the Warriors Monday, hitting some timely 3-pointers en route to a team-high 39 points.



None of that was an issue for the Warriors as Durant has been called an unselfish player whose only desire was to do whatever is in the best interests of his team.



Durant was already one of the greatest players in NBA history before his move to the Warriors after collecting the scoring title four times and picking up MVPs honors in 2014 .

