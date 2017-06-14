Warriors secure spot among legends

Capturing a second title in three seasons in historic fashion has put the Golden State Warriors among some of the NBA's greatest championship rosters, overcoming a heartbreaking setback to become even better.



The Warriors, powered by 39 points from Kevin Durant and 34 from Stephen Curry, beat defending champions Cleveland 129-120 Monday to win the best-of-seven NBA Finals four games to one, avenging their loss to the Cavaliers in last year's final.



The Warriors followed up their 2015 title by winning a record 73 regular-season games in the 2015-16 campaign, but stumbled with a 3-1 finals lead and fell victim to the greatest comeback in finals history by Cleveland.



As unforgettable for the rest of the NBA was the way the Warriors attacked the season, blending Durant's inside power with Curry and Klay Thompson's outside shooting to create a deadly combination and potentially long-lasting one.



As good as the team that Cleveland beat was, the latest edition with NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Durant, who averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in the finals, is even better.

...