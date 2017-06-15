Warriors, Cavaliers working on fourth finals

The Golden State juggernaut rolled over Cleveland four games to one in the best-of-seven championship series, which ended with a 129-120 Warriors home triumph Monday that brought NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant his first championship ever.



Curry, Durant, 3-point sharpshooter Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green are all under 30 and formidable starters.



The Cavaliers will be searching for answers in the offseason after being dethroned, the Warriors avenging last year's loss when they squandered a 3-1 finals lead.



The Warriors figure to sign Curry to a five-year deal for about $205 million since he has taken less money in recent years to help finance a strong supporting cast.



Durant might be asked to do the same – take less than he might command elsewhere to allow Golden State to keep Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston without salary cap issues. It's such unselfish nature that has helped the Warriors flourish.



Durant knows James will soon be working on new ways to dethrone the Warriors.

...