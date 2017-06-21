Troubled Ronaldo gets Madrid court date

Ronaldo, 32, said to have vowed that he would never play for Real Madrid again, was ordered to appear in a Madrid court on July 31 to answer four counts of tax evasion of 14.7 million euro ($16.5 million).



However club president Florentino Perez disclosed that no offers had been received by Real to tempt Ronaldo away and the club was determined to keep him.



Perez said he could understand why Ronaldo had been upset after he was accused last week of tax fraud.



Perez, a 70-year-old construction magnate said to be close to Ronaldo, was elected unopposed Monday for a third term in charge of Europe's most successful club.



His first big challenge is keeping Ronaldo at the club he joined in 2009 from Manchester United for a record 94 million euros.

...