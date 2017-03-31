Triple-king Westbrook sets NBA record, Curry sparks Warriors

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the Golden State Warriors to a magnificent come-from-behind victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday on a record-breaking night for Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.



Curry and Thompson – the fabled "Splash Brothers" of the Warriors offense – combined for 52 points as the Dubs overturned a 29-7 deficit to secure a 110-98 win over their Western Conference rivals.



Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was blunt in his assessment of the game, describing the Warriors as the best team in the NBA.



Westbrook finished with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Thunder rolled to a 114-106 win in overtime at Orlando's Amway Center.



It was Westbrook's fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of an incredible season.

...