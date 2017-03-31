Cavaliers in a 'bad spot' as Bulls complete sweep

LeBron James says the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers are "in a bad spot" after losing their third consecutive game, falling 99-93 Thursday at Chicago.



James sparked Cleveland with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Kyrie Irving added 20 for the Cavaliers, who were without forwards Kyle Korver and Richard Jefferson due to sore left knees.



Marcus Morris scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak with a 90-89 home victory over the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets (16-59).



Spanish guard Ricky Rubio scored an NBA career-high 33 points and added 10 assists while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 32 points as host Minnesota defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-104 .



Andrew Wiggins added 27 points for the Timberwolves while Senegalese center Gorgui Dieng had 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.



At Phoenix, Blake Griffin scored 31 points and Chris Paul added 29 points and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the host Suns 124-118 .

