Cavaliers, Warriors well rested as round two opens

Defending champions Cleveland and season win leaders Golden State, each seeking a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance, are well-rested as the second round of the playoffs began Sunday.



Cleveland superstar LeBron James, trying to reach the NBA Finals for a seventh consecutive year and eighth overall, led the NBA in minutes played while averaging 26.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds.



James has won at least once on the road in 27 consecutive playoff series dating to 2009 and in 35 of 38 over his 14-year career.



The Raptors pushed Cleveland to six games last year and won't likely vanish easily this time.



Harden averaged 29.8 points, 12.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds against the Spurs, who boast the NBA's top defense and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Leonard.

