Thomas scores 53 in Celtics win over Wizards

Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points and dedicated the effort to his late sister as the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 129-119 in a second-round NBA playoff game Tuesday.



Thomas scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and nine more in a game-closing 15-2 overtime run that gave the host Celtics a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series, which shifts to Washington for Game 3 Thursday.



"My sister, everything I do is for her, and she's watching over me," Thomas said.



On what would have been his sister's 23rd birthday, Thomas connected on 18-of-33 shots from the floor and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.



Celtics center Al Horford contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds while Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley each added 14 points for Boston.



John Wall led seven double-figure scorers for the Washington Wizards with 40 points and 13 assists, but 19 of those points and six assists came in the first quarter.

...