Rule change allows players to wear hijab

The unanimous vote Thursday by international Basketball's governing body, known as FIBA, allows female players to wear hijabs and male players to wear turbans and yarmulkes following a ban initially imposed for safety reasons 20 years ago.



Other sports, including football, had already relaxed such regulations.



Kajlo, who has played professionally in Ireland and Bosnia, said she had to choose between her faith and the sport she loved when she decided to wear the hijab a few years ago.



FIBA's decision comes a month after Nike released its first sport hijab for Muslim women.



One of the designers of the Nike Pro Hijab, Emirati weightlifter Amna al-Haddad, said in an online post after its release in March that without pressure from Muslim female athletes to train, exercise and compete in hijab, Nike would not have created the sport hijab.



Muslim female athletes have long fought to have the right to play the sport of their choice in modest attire and in hijab.

