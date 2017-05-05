LeBron leads Cavs as Spurs beat Rockets

as Spurs beat Rockets



LeBron James scored 39 points, hopped Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the career playoff scoring list, and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 125-103 blowout over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Wednesday night.



Kyrie Irving had 22 points and 11 assists and Channing Frye scored 18 points for the reigning champions, who are 6-0 so far defending their title.



Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and San Antonio overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat Houston and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece.



Parker finished with 18 points and four assists in 26 minutes.

...