Green fuels Warriors win, Wizards down Celtics

Draymond Green keyed an early surge as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 115-104 Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference second-round playoff series.



Green drained five three-pointers en route to 21 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten in six games this post-season.



Kevin Durant added 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Curry had 23 points and seven assists for Golden State, who raced to an early lead and stifled Utah's attempts to come back.



By then, the Warriors had rebuilt their lead to 12 points after seeing it dwindle to seven with 1:45 to play.



Isaiah Thomas, who scored 53 points in Boston's 129-119 overtime win Tuesday, was held to just 13 points this time.

