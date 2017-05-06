Cavs put Raptors on brink, Spurs topple Rockets

LeBron James scored 35 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-94 Friday to take a 3-0 stranglehold lead in their second-round NBA playoff series.



James also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists as Cleveland will seek to clinch the series with a win in game four Sunday in Toronto.



Elsewhere, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a barrage of late three pointers to overcome James Harden's 43-point performance to beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 in their playoff series.



Kevin Love delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving also scored 16 while Kyle Korver had 14 points.

...